FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 6 days
BRIEF-Codexis Q2 loss per share $0.13
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2017 / 8:45 PM / in 6 days

BRIEF-Codexis Q2 loss per share $0.13

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Codexis Inc

* Codexis reports financial results for the second quarter of 2017

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.09

* Q2 loss per share $0.13

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Codexis Inc - total revenues for Q2 of 2017 were $10.3 million compared with $16.0 million for Q2 of 2016

* Codexis Inc - affirms 2017 total revenue guidance

* Codexis Inc - increases full year product sales and gross margin guidance

* Sees 2017 product sales guidance of between $25 million and $27 million reflects an increase of 63% to 76% over 2016

* Codexis Inc - increasing guidance of product gross margin to between 40% and 43% for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.