April 29 (Reuters) - CO.DON AG:

* ADJUSTMENT OF THE PRELIMINARY BUSINESS FIGURES 2019

* NOW ASSUMES THAT CONSOLIDATED REVENUES WILL PROBABLY AMOUNT TO EUR 6.9 MILLION (2018: EUR 5.7 MILLION)

* FY NET LOSS FOR YEAR UNDER GERMAN COMMERCIAL LAW TO EUR 11.5 MILLION (2018: EUR 8.8 MILLION)