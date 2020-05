May 27 (Reuters) - Co.don AG:

* SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE

* NET ISSUE PROCEEDS FROM THE CAPITAL INCREASE OF AROUND EUR 6.5 MILLION

* DELIVERY OF THE NEW SHARES WILL TAKE PLACE AFTER REGISTRATION OF CAPITAL INCREASE IN THE COMMERCIAL REGISTER IN THE END OF MAY OR BEGINNING OF JUNE