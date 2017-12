Dec 18 (Reuters) - CO DON AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: CO.DON AG: CHAIRMAN OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD RESIGNS FROM HIS POSITION AT THE END OF 2017

* ‍DIRK HESSEL HAS RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION AS MEMBER AND CHAIRMAN OF MANAGEMENT BOARD​

* ‍RALF JAKOBS WILL CONTINUE TO RUN COMPANY AS SOLE MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE BOARD AFTER HESSEL‘S DEPARTURE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)