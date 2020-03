March 31 (Reuters) - CO.DON AG:

* PLANS SHORT-TIME WORK FOR THE GERMAN PARENT COMPANY FOLLOWING THE COVID 19 PANDEMIC

* TO DATE, THERE HAVE BEEN NO IMPAIRMENTS IN THE SUPPLY CHAIN AND CUSTOMER ORDERS ARE STILL BEING CARRIED OUT AS PLANNED

* EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED LOSS OF WORK IN MANY AREAS AS LONG AS PANDEMIC CONTINUES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)