BRIEF-Co.Don Q1 Revenue At About EUR 1.8 Mln

May 6 (Reuters) - CO.DON AG:

* PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR Q1 2020, EFFECTS OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2020, FORECAST

* GROUP REVENUE OF ABOUT EUR 1.8 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2020

* NET INCOME IN FY 2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE MODERATELY MORE NEGATIVE THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR (2019: EUR -12.6 MILLION)

* ONLY EXPECTING GROUP REVENUE, AND REVENUE FOR SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, TO BE MODERATELY HIGHER THAN PREVIOUS YEAR (2019 GROUP REVENUE: EUR 6.9 MILLION, 2019 HGB REVENUE: EUR 6.6 MILLION)

* NET LOSS FOR CO.DON AG UNDER GERMAN COMMERCIAL LAW WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY MORE NEGATIVE IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR (2019: EUR -11.5 MILLION).