Oct 19 (Reuters) - CO DON AG:

* MANAGEMENT BOARD OF CO.DON AG DECIDES ON CAPITAL INCREASE

* INCREASE BY EUR 1.77 MILLION TO EUR 19.46 MILLION BY ISSUING 1,769,164 NEW BEARER SHARES​

* NEW SHARES WILL BE PLACED WITH INVESTORS AT A PLACEMENT PRICE OF EUR 8.75 PER NEW SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)