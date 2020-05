May 7 (Reuters) - Co.don AG:

* RESOLVES SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS CAPITAL INCREASE AGAINST CASH CONTRIBUTIONS FROM AUTHORIZED CAPITAL

* TO INCREASE CAPITAL BY UP TO EUR 5.8 MILLION TO UP TO EUR 31.9 MILLION BY ISSUING UP TO 5.8 MILLION NEW SHARES

* INDIRECT SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT IN A RATIO OF 18: 4 OFFERED TO EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD RUNS FROM MAY 11, 2020 TO MAY 25, 2020

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IS EUR 1.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)