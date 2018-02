Feb 15 (Reuters) - Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc:

* CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP, INC. APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP - ‍UNDER NEWLY APPROVED STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM, CORP IS AUTHORIZED TO REPURCHASE UP TO 4.9% OF CORP‘S COMMON STOCK AT FEB 13​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: