May 18 (Reuters) - Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc:

* CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP INC - BOARD HAS ACTED TO APPOINT DIANE BAKER AS INTERIM CFO AND INTERIM TREASURER EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018 - SEC FILING

* CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP INC - ON MAY 15, CHARLES FIELD, CFO OF PEOPLESBANK RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITIONS AND AS AN EMPLOYEE EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 31