April 9 (Reuters) - Coeur Mining Inc:

* COEUR REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 PRODUCTION AND SALES RESULTS

* Q1 2018 PRODUCTION OF 3.2 MILLION OUNCES OF SILVER AND 85,383 OUNCES OF GOLD

* METAL SALES FOR QUARTER OF 3.2 MILLION OUNCES OF SILVER AND 87,153 OUNCES OF GOLD, OR 8.4 MILLION SILVER EQUIVALENT OUNCES

* 39.4 MILLION SILVER EQUIVALENT OUNCES REMAINS UNCHANGED