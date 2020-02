BRIEF-Coface Launches New 2023 Strategic Plan, Raises All Its Financial Targets

Feb 25 (Reuters) - COFACE SA:

* COFACE CAPITALIZES ON ITS STRATEGIC SUCCESSES AND LAUNCHES BUILD TO LEAD, ITS NEW 2023 STRATEGIC PLAN

* MAINTAIN BALANCE SHEET STRENGTH

* DIVIDEND PAY-OUT RATIO TO BE AT LEAST AT 80%, A 20 POINTS INCREASE COMPARED TO FIT TO WIN

* COFACE RAISES ALL ITS FINANCIAL TARGETS, THAT ARE VALID THROUGH CYCLE: COMBINED RATIO AT AROUND 80% THROUGH CYCLE, A 3 PPT. IMPROVEMENT VERSUS FIT TO WIN

* SOLVENCY RATIO IN A NEW TARGET RANGE (155-175%)

* TARGETS AN AVERAGE RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY OF 9.5%

* FIT TO WIN STRATEGIC PLAN DELIVERED OR EXCEEDED ALL TARGETS

* COFACE WILL SEEK, AFTER IMPLEMENTATION OF THIS PLAN, TO ACHIEVE HIGHER FINANCIAL TARGETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)