BRIEF-Coface Q1 Net Income Down At 12.7 Million Euros

April 23 (Reuters) - Coface SA:

* FIRST QUARTER SHOWS SOLID OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE BUT IS IMPACTED BY THE INITIAL EFFECTS OF THE COVID-19 CRISIS

* Q1 NET INCOME EUR 12.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 36.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 370.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 365.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 CURRENT OPERATING INCOME EUR 30.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 57.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ANTICIPATES A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN CLAIMS DECLARATIONS FROM THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020, WHICH WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON ITS RESULTS

* ANTICIPATES SHARP DECLINE IN CLIENT ACTIVITY LEVELS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CONTAINMENT MEASURES

* IN APRIL, AGREED TO IMPLEMENT ECONOMIC SUPPORT SCHEMES WITH FRENCH AND GERMAN GOVERNMENTS

* THE GERMAN SCHEME WILL RESULT FOR 2020 IN THE CEDING OF 65% OF WRITTEN PREMIUMS AND 90% OF CLAIMS RECORDED AFTER 1 MARCH

* SOLVENCY RATIO ESTIMATED AT 195% AS AT 31 MARCH 2019