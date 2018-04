BRIEF-Coface Q1 Net Result Up At 35.5‍​ Million Euros

April 24 (Reuters) - COFACE SA:

* Q1 NET RESULT (GROUP SHARE) EUR 35.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 UNDERWRITING INCOME AFTER REINSURANCE EUR 52.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUES EUR 344.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 348.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 COMBINED RATIO NET OF REINSURANCE ‍​72.5 PERCENT VERSUS 92.0 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* Q1 CURRENT OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​60.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 GROSS EARNED PREMIUMS EUR 278.4‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 282.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* MAINTAINS OBJECTIVES FOR 2018

* PLANS TO INVEST EUR 19 MILLION IN 2018 IN CREATION OF VALUE IN LONG TERM