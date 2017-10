BRIEF-Coface Q3 operating income up at 51.7 million euros

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Coface Sa

* ‍ANTICIPATES REACHING EUR 15M COST SAVINGS IN 2017​

* ‍AFFIRM ITS COST SAVINGS TARGET OF EUR 30M FOR 2018​

* ‍CONFIRMS EUR 30M INVESTMENT FOR PERIOD 2017-2019​

* ‍RESTRUCTURING EXPENSES WILL BE LOWER THAN PREVIOUSLY ANTICIPATED​

* ‍9 MONTH TURNOVER: EUR 1,021.2M DOWN (0.3)% AT CONSTANT PERIMETER AND EXCHANGE RATES ​

* ‍Q3 2017 TURNOVER UP +0.2% ON A COMPARABLE BASIS​

* ‍9 MONTH NET INCOME (GROUP SHARE) AT EUR 55.0M​

* Q3 REVENUES EXCLUDING SALE OF SEGM OF EUR ‍​329.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 334.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 OPERATING INCOME EXCLUDING SEGM EUR ‍​51.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 3.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET INCOME EXCLUDING SEGM EUR 34.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 16.4 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)