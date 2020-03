March 27 (Reuters) - Coface SA:

* REVIEW OF THE CREDIT INSURANCE SECTOR BY MOODY’S

* RATING AGENCY MOODY’S CONFIRMED COFACE’S INSURANCE FINANCIAL STRENGTH (IFS) A2 RATING ON 27 MARCH 2020

* OUTLOOK FOR THIS RATING HAS BEEN CHANGED TO NEGATIVE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: FALL IN FINANCIAL MARKETS HAS THEREFORE NOT CAUSED A REDUCTION IN SOLVENCY GREATER THAN SENSITIVITIES COMMUNICATED BY GROUP

* THE FALL IN THE FINANCIAL MARKETS HAS THEREFORE NOT CAUSED A REDUCTION IN SOLVENCY GREATER THAN THE SENSITIVITIES COMMUNICATED BY THE GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)