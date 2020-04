April 1 (Reuters) - COFACE SA:

* COFACE SA: ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE DIVIDEND

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF 14 MAY 2020 TO PAY NO DIVIDEND FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2019

* ON CORONAVIRUS: BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESERVES RIGHT TO RECONSIDER THIS POSITION IN COMING MONTHS DEPENDING ON EVOLUTION OF SITUATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)