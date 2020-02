BRIEF-COFCO International names new exec committee members, Brazil head

Feb 6 (Reuters) - COFCO Corp:

* COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW MEMBERS TO ITS EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

* COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS APPOINTS TONY TIAN CHIEF RISK OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR REGIONS FOR BRAZIL AND NORTH AMERICA

* COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS APPOINTS HELEN SONG AS CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER

* COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS APPOINTS ALFONSO ROMERO MANAGING DIRECTOR FOR ARGENTINA, PARAGUAY AND URUGUAY

* COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS VALMOR SCHAFFER TO STEP DOWN AS MANAGING DIRECTOR BRAZIL, SUCCEEDED BY PHILIP XU, PREVIOUSLY DEPUTY MD BRAZIL