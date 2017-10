Sept 25 (Reuters) - COFCO Property Group Co Ltd :

* Says its unit enters into an investment agreement with a Shenzhen investment LP, to cooperate on property joint project in Chongqing city

* Says two entities have already set up a property joint venture with final registered capital of 100 million yuan, and will own a 50 percent stake in it respectively

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zbPqn1

