BRIEF-Coffee Holding Co reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.01

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Coffee Holding Co Inc

* Coffee Holding Co reports results for three and nine months ended July 31, 2017 and announces stock repurchase program

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 sales rose 3.6 percent to $17.98 million

* Coffee Holding Co Inc - ‍intends to fund share repurchase program with available cash and from future cash flow from operations​

* Coffee Holding Co -‍ board approved share buyback program after which co may repurchase up to $2 million in value of outstanding common stock

* Coffee Holding Co Inc - ‍once integration of Comfort Foods is completed, co expects to return to a profitable position