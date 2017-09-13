FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Coffee Holding Co reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.01
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 13, 2017 / 1:36 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Coffee Holding Co reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Coffee Holding Co Inc

* Coffee Holding Co reports results for three and nine months ended July 31, 2017 and announces stock repurchase program

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 sales rose 3.6 percent to $17.98 million

* Coffee Holding Co Inc - ‍intends to fund share repurchase program with available cash and from future cash flow from operations​

* Coffee Holding Co -‍ board approved share buyback program after which co may repurchase up to $2 million in value of outstanding common stock

* Coffee Holding Co Inc - ‍company may repurchase up to $2 million in value of its outstanding common stock, par value, $0.001 per share​

* Coffee Holding Co Inc - ‍once integration of Comfort Foods is completed, co expects to return to a profitable position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.