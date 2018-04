BRIEF-Coffee Holding Joint Venture Acquires Steep N Brew Coffee Company

April 24 (Reuters) - Coffee Holding Co Inc:

* COFFEE HOLDING JOINT VENTURE ACQUIRES STEEP N BREW COFFEE COMPANY

* COFFEE HOLDING - PURCHASE PRICE UNDER DEAL COMPRISED CASH PAYMENT OF $1.6 MILLION, CASH PAYMENT OF $1.1 MILLION FOR PAYMENT FOR INVENTORY PURCHASED IN DEAL

* COFFEE HOLDING CO INC - PURCHASE PRICE UNDER ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT ALSO COMPRISED OF ISSUANCE OF PROMISSORY NOTE OF $150,000

* COFFEE HOLDING CO INC - GENERATIONS INTENDS TO INCORPORATE INFRASTRUCTURE OF STEEP N BREW INTO EXISTING BUSINESS MODEL OF GENERATIONS