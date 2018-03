March 27 (Reuters) - Coffee Holding Co Inc:

* COFFEE HOLDING- ON MARCH 23, CO, UNIT AMENDED THE AMENDED & RESTATED LOAN & SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 25, 2017‍​

* COFFEE HOLDING SAYS ‍AMENDMENT INCREASES MAXIMUM PRINCIPAL AMOUNT LIMIT AVAILABLE TO $14 MILLION -SEC FILING

* COFFEE HOLDING - ‍AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2020​ Source text: (bit.ly/2GBcOtY)