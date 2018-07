July 27 (Reuters) - Cofide Gruppo de Benedetti SpA :

* H1 REVENUE EUR 1.43 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.36 BILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 13.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS TO CONFIRM POSITIVE RESULT FOR FY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)