BRIEF-COFIDUR FY Consolidated Net Result Down At EUR 1.2 Mln

April 2 (Reuters) - COFIDUR SA:

* ANNUAL RESULTS 2019

* ON CORONAVIRUS: FIRST SEMESTER 2020 WILL NECESSARILY BE SIGNIFICANTLY DOWN COMPARED TO 2019 (IT IS STILL TOO EARLY TO QUANTIFY THE IMPACT)

* CURRENT CASH LEVEL OF THE COMPANY ALLOWS US TO REMAIN CONFIDENT TO ENTER THE SECOND SEMESTER

* WILL PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF EUR 8 PER SHARE

* 2019 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING INCOME AT EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET RESULT AT EUR 1.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.4 MILLION YEAR AGO