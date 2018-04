April 5 (Reuters) - COFIDUR SA:

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 89.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 87.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME EUR 1.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED OPERATING INCOME EUR 2.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 8 PER SHARE Source text: bit.ly/2Hc57Z8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)