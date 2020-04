BRIEF-Cofinimmo: 2020 Group Net Result From Core Activities Should Be Affected To Limited Extent By COVID-19

April 9 (Reuters) - Cofinimmo SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CURRENT CRISIS HAS VERY LITTLE IMPACT ON THE ONGOING CONSTRUCTION WORKS OF THE COFINIMMO GROUP

* ON APRIL 1, EARLY REFINANCING OF EUR 55 MILLION CREDIT LINE MATURING IN OCTOBER 2020 TO POSTPONE ITS MATURITY TO 2028 AND 2029 (2 X 27.5 MILLION EUR)

* ON CORONAVIRUS: LEVEL OF NET RESULT FROM CORE ACTIVITIES - GROUP SHARE BUDGETED FOR 2020 AT 7.10 EUR/SHARE ON 13.02.2020, SHOULD BE AFFECTED ONLY TO A LIMITED EXTENT

* PROGRAMME OF TARGETED SAVINGS HAS BEEN PUT IN PLACE

* VALUATION OF THE REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO AT END OF THE 1ST QUARTER OF 2020 DOES NOT SHOW ANY NEGATIVE CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE LINKED TO THE CURRENT HEALTH CRISIS

* PART OF THESE SAVINGS WILL BE USED TO FEED THE COMMON FUND-RAISING PLATFORM SET UP FOR THE BENEFIT OF FIVE ACADEMIC HOSPITALS

* TAKING INTO ACCOUNT STATUS OF ONGOING CASES, INVESTMENT AND DIVESTMENT BUDGET FOR 2020 PUBLISHED ON FEB 13 REMAINS UP TO DATE

* WITH DEBT-TO-ASSETS RATIO OF BARELY 41.0 % AS AT DEC 31, 2019, CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET SHOWS STRONG SOLVENCY, WHICH IS VALUABLE ASSET WHEN ADDRESSING THE CURRENT CRISIS