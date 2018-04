April 23 (Reuters) - COFINIMMO SA:

* THE ACQUISITION AMOUNTED TO 8.4 MILLION EUR.

* LEASE FOR A FIXED PERIOD OF 20 YEARS WITH TWO FIVE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTIONS

* THE GROSS INITIAL RENTAL YIELD AMOUNTS TO 6.5 %