April 9 (Reuters) - COFINIMMO SA:

* ACQUIRES NURSING AND CARE HOME FOR EUR 8.0 MILLION

* OUR OBJECTIVE IS TO CONTINUE OUR GROWTH ON THIS MARKET - CEO

* WE ARE ACTIVELY LOOKING FOR HIGH-QUALITY ASSETS ON THE GERMAN MARKET - CEO