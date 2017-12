BRIEF-Cofinimmo Acquires Two Nursing And Care Homes In Germany For 26.5 Million Euros

Dec 13 (Reuters) - COFINIMMO SA:

* ACQUISITION OF TWO NURSING AND CARE HOMES IN GERMANY FOR 26.5 MILLION EUR

* ACQUIRED THE ‘GELSENKIRCHEN BISMARCKPARK’ NURSING AND CARE HOME, LOCATED IN GELSENKIRCHEN,

* COFINIMMO AND THE OPERATOR WILL EACH FINANCE PART OF THE REFURBISHMENT WORKS

* ACQUIRED THE ‘GELSENKIRCHEN BISMARCKPARK’ NURSING AND CARE HOME, FOR 11.4 MILLION EUR

* SIGNED AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF ‘AZURIT SENIORENZENTRUM RIESA’ NURSING AND CARE HOME, CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION

* BISMARCKPARK REFURBISHMENT BUDGET ESTIMATED AT 1.0 MILLION EUR

* ‘AZURIT SENIORENZENTRUM RIESA’ NURSING AND CARE HOME IS LOCATED IN THE TOWN OF RIESA,

* GROUP‘S INVESTMENTS AND COMMITMENTS IN HEALTHCARE REAL ESTATE NOW TOTAL 94.5 MILLION EUR IN 2017

* DELIVERY OF AZURIT SENIORENZENTRUM RIESA’ NURSING AND CARE HOME IS EXPECTED DURING THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018

* DELIVERY OF AZURIT SENIORENZENTRUM RIESA' NURSING AND CARE HOME IS EXPECTED DURING THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018

* AZURIT ACQUISITION INVESTMENT VALUE OF 15.1 MILLION EUR, INITIAL GROSS RENTAL YIELD WILL AMOUNT TO 5.7 %