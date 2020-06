June 10 (Reuters) - COFINIMMO SA:

* ADDS SIX HEALTHCARE SITES TO ITS BELGIAN PORTFOLIO THROUGH CONTRIBUTIONS IN KIND

* INVESTMENT OF APPROXIMATELY 105 MILLION EUR IN HEALTHCARE REAL ESTATE

* CONTRIBUTIONS IN KIND AMOUNT TO 98,520,698.88 EUR

* WITHIN THIS FRAMEWORK 825,408 NEW SHARES WERE ISSUED TODAY

* FOR ALL 6 ASSETS, TRIPLE NET AGREEMENTS WERE CONCLUDED WITH A TERM OF 27 YEARS

* THE INITIAL GROSS YIELD IS APPROXIMATELY 4.5%, WHICH IS IN LINE WITH THE CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS