July 3 (Reuters) - Cofinimmo SA:

* PRESS RELEASE: COFINIMMO ACQUIRES A HEALTHCARE COMPLEX IN THE NETHERLANDS

* ACQUIRED THE HEALTHCARE COMPLEX ‘RESIDENTIE MOERMONT’ THROUGH ITS SUBSIDIARY SUPERSTONE 2 NV FOR 46 MILLION EUR

* BUILDING IS LET TO THE FOUNDATION ‘TANTELOUISE’; DOUBLE NET LEASE HAS A RESIDUAL LEASE LENGTH OF 14 YEARS

* INITIAL GROSS YIELD IS APPROXIMATELY 5% Source text: bit.ly/2YT4hLi Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)