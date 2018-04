April 3 (Reuters) - COFINIMMO SA:

* GRANTS A 99-YEAR LONG-TERM LEASEHOLD ON THE EGMONT I AND II OFFICE BUILDINGS IN BRUSSELS‍​

* LONG-TERM LEASEHOLD WAS GRANTED IN EXCHANGE OF THE PAYMENT OF A 369.5 MILLION EUR FIRST FEE TO CO Source text : bit.ly/2GywRWM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)