BRIEF-Cofinimmo H1 net result from core activities - group share up at 3.25 euros/share

July 27 (Reuters) - COFINIMMO SA:

* H1 NET RESULT FROM CORE ACTIVITIES - GROUP SHARE: 3.25 EUR PER SHARE (COMPARED TO 2.86 EUR AT 30.06.2016)

* H1 NET RESULT - GROUP SHARE: 3.06 EUR PER SHARE (COMPARED TO 1.65 EUR AT 30.06.2016)

* CONFIRMATION OF THE FORECASTED GROSS DIVIDEND FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017, PAYABLE IN 2018: 5.50 EUR PER ORDINARY SHARE

* CONFIRMATION OF THE FORECASTED NET RESULT FROM CORE ACTIVITIES - GROUP SHARE FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR: 6.49 EUR PER SHARE

* H1 RESULT ON THE PORTFOLIO – GROUP SHARE: -0.51 EUR PER SHARE (COMPARED TO 0.58 EUR AT 30.06.2016)