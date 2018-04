BRIEF-Cofinimmo Q1 Rental Income Stable At 52.7 Million Euros

April 24 (Reuters) - COFINIMMO SA:

* APPOINTMENT OF MR JEAN-PIERRE HANIN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AS OF 09.05.2018

* APPOINTMENT OF MR JEAN KOTARAKOS AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AS OF 09.07.2018 AT THE LATEST

* OCCUPANCY RATE AT END Q1 94.3 PERCENT VERSUS 94.6 PERCENT AT END-DECEMBER

* Q1 NET RESULT FROM CORE ACTIVITIES - GROUP SHARE: 1.47 EUR/SHARE (COMPARED TO 1.44 EUR AS AT 31.03.2017)

* Q1 NET RESULT - GROUP SHARE: 3.09 EUR PER SHARE (COMPARED TO 1.77 EUR AS AT 31.03.2017)

* Q1 RENTAL INCOME NET OF RENTAL-RELATED EXPENSES EUR 52.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 52.3 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2vD3x08 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)