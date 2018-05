BRIEF-Cogeco, Cogeco Communications Appoint Philippe Jetté CEO

May 15 (Reuters) - Cogeco Inc:

* MANAGEMENT CHANGES AT COGECO INC. AND COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

* COGECO - ACCEPTED LOUIS AUDET’S RECOMMENDATION TO APPOINT PHILIPPE JETTÉ TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO, COGECO COMMUNICATIONS, EFFECTIVE SEPT 1

* COGECO - JAN PEETERS, CURRENTLY CHAIRMAN OF CO, COGECO COMMUNICATIONS, WILL BECOME LEAD DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE SEPT 1

* COGECO - LOUIS AUDET, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT AND CEO OF CO, COGECO COMMUNICATIONS, WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD