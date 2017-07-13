FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cogeco Communications reports Q3 diluted earnings of C$1.54/shr
July 13, 2017 / 10:15 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Cogeco Communications reports Q3 diluted earnings of C$1.54/shr

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Cogeco Communications Inc

* Q3 earnings per share C$1.55

* Cogeco Communications Inc - Q3 diluted earnings per share C$1.54

* Cogeco Communications Inc qtrly revenue increased by $24.9 million, or 4.6%, to reach $565.2 million

* Cogeco Communications Inc - quarterly eligible dividend of $0.43 per share was declared, an increase of 10.3% compared to same period of fiscal 2016

* Cogeco Communications Inc - expects fiscal 2018 revenue to be between $2.30 billion and $2.33 billion

* Cogeco Communications Inc - expects fiscal 2018 adjusted EBITDA to be between $1,025 million and $1,050 million

* Cogeco Communications Inc - all figures in canadian dollars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

