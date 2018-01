Jan 10 (Reuters) - Cogeco Inc:

* ‍COGECO INC. RELEASES ITS RESULTS FOR Q1 OF FISCAL 2018​

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 0.5 PERCENT TO C$586.1 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 12 PERCENT

* QTRLY ‍EARNINGS PER SHARE DILUTED $1.78​

* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.39PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: