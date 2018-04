April 12 (Reuters) - Cogeco Inc:

* Q2 REVENUE ROSE 6.3 PERCENT TO C$623.2 MILLION

* QTRLY FREE CASH FLOW DECREASED BY $54.5 MILLION, OR 45.6%, TO REACH $64.9 MILLION COMPARED TO SAME QUARTER OF PRIOR YEAR

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.79