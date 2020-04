April 7 (Reuters) - Cogeco Inc:

* COGECO RELEASES ITS RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2020

* COGECO INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $2.18

* COGECO INC- QTRLY REVENUE $610.8 MILLION VERSUS $608.6 MILLION

* COGECO INC - WITHDRAWING FINANCIAL GUIDELINES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020 AS COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS EVOLVING RAPIDLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: