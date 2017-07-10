FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Cogeco says Atlantic Broadband to buy Metrocast Cable Systems
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2017 / 12:09 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Cogeco says Atlantic Broadband to buy Metrocast Cable Systems

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Cogeco Communications Inc

* Cogeco Communications Inc - ‍substantially all of assets of Metrocast will be purchased for $1.4 billion​

* Cogeco Communications Inc - ‍Atlantic Broadband expects to realize tax benefits with a present value of approximately $310 million​

* Cogeco Communications Inc says CDPQ has committed a $315 million equity investment for a 21 pct interest in Atlantic Broadband's holding company

* Cogeco Communications - to finance acquisition through Atlantic Broadband subsidiary with a combination of committed secured debt, equity investment

* Cogeco Communications Inc - ‍Atlantic Broadband's primary service units (PSU) will increase from approximately 602,000 to 835,000 pro forma acquisition​

* Cogeco Communications Inc - ‍calendar 2017 revenue is expected to be $230 million and adjusted EBITDA is projected to be $121 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.