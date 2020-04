BRIEF-Cogelec FY Net Loss Widens to 2.9 Million Euros

April 22 (Reuters) - Cogelec SA:

* Q1 REVENUE UP TO 4.2%, IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* AT 31 DECEMBER 2019, THE GROUP’S GROSS CASH POSITION STOOD AT €17.4M

* AT 31 DECEMBER 2019, SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY STOOD AT €15.9M VERSUS €19.5M AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

* FY REVENUE EUR 40.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 33.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COVID-19: PRODUCTION RESTARTED ON 31 MARCH 2020 WITH 40% OF THE WORKFORCE

* AS OF Q1 2020, REVENUE STILL GREW BY 4.2% TO €9.8M VERSUS €9.4M FOR Q1 2019 DESPITE 11 UNWORKED BUSINESS DAYS DUE TO COVID-19, 17% FEWER DAYS WORKED

* ON CORONAVIRUS : THE IMPACT OF CONFINEMENT ON REVENUE HAS BEEN FELT SINCE MID-MARCH

* FY EBITDA EUR 2.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GIVEN THE CURRENT CONTEXT, COGELEC IS REVIEWING ITS 2021 OBJECTIVES ANNOUNCED DURING THE IPO

* IN SUBSEQUENT YEARS, VERY STRONG GROWTH SHOULD BE RECORDED ACROSS ALL ACTIVITIES, WITH PROFITABILITY OF OVER 20% TO BE ACHIEVED BY FISCAL 2022

* FY NET LOSS EUR 2.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR FISCAL 2021 AND IF THE COVID-19 EPISODE IS OVER, COGELEC SHOULD ALSO REACH AN EBITDA OF BETWEEN 15% AND 20%