BRIEF-Cogelec Takes Measures In Response To Coronavirus Crisis

March 20 (Reuters) - COGELEC SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IN FRANCE, A PART OF THE EMPLOYEES IS NOW TELEWORKING, ON LEAVE OR ON PARTIAL UNEMPLOYMENT

* WITH REGARDS TO DELIVERIES, THE GROUP IS NOW DEPENDENT ON CARRIERS WHICH HAVE SIGNIFICANTLY SLOWED DOWN THEIR ACTIVITY

* IN GERMANY AND BENELUX, THE TEAMS WILL BE ON LEAVE OR TELEWORKING FROM MONDAY, THE UK IS ACTIVE OR TELEWORKING

* THE COMPANY MAINTAINS THE LEVEL OF SERVICE THAT CHARACTERIZES IT (PERMANENCE PROVIDED TO THE SWITCHBOARD, TO THE TECHNICAL SERVICE, FOR QUOTATIONS AND CUSTOMER ORDERS...)