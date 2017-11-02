FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cogent Communications Holdings reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.08
November 2, 2017 / 11:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Cogent Communications Holdings reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cogent Communications Holdings Inc

* Cogent communications reports third quarter 2017 results and increases regular quarterly dividend on common stock

* Q3 earnings per share $0.08

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cogent Communications Holdings Inc - ‍approves a 4.3% increase of $0.02 per share to its regular quarterly dividend to $0.48 per common share​

* Cogent Communications Holdings - ‍service revenue of $123.0 million for three months ended September 30, 2017, an increase of 8.8% from same period last year

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $123.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

