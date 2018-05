BRIEF-Cogent Communications Reports First Quarter 2018 Results And Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc:

* COGENT COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK

* COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC - APPROVES A 4.0% INCREASE OF $0.02 PER SHARE TO ITS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.52

* COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC - SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED BY 2.8% FROM Q4 2017 TO Q1 2018 TO $128.7 MILLION

* COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15