BRIEF-Cogentix Medical Enters Definitive Merger Agreement To Be Acquired By Laborie Medical Technologies

March 12 (Reuters) - Cogentix Medical Inc:

* COGENTIX MEDICAL ENTERS DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO BE ACQUIRED BY LABORIE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF $3.85 PER SHARE IN CASH

* COGENTIX MEDICAL INC - DEAL FOR ‍A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $239 MILLION​

* COGENTIX MEDICAL INC - ‍UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, COGENTIX MEDICAL WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF LABORIE​

* COGENTIX MEDICAL INC - COGENTIX MEDICAL WILL NO LONGER ISSUE A PRESS RELEASE ON ITS Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* COGENTIX MEDICAL - ‍LABORIE, CAMDEN MERGER SUB WILL COMMENCE TENDER OFFER FOR COGENTIX MEDICAL STOCK FOR $3.85 PER SHARE IN CASH​

* COGENTIX MEDICAL - ACCELMED GROWTH PARTNERS LP & LEWIS PELL HAVE ENTERED INTO TENDER & SUPPORT AGREEMENTS IN FAVOR OF LABORIE AND CAMDEN MERGER SUB

* COGENTIX MEDICAL - ACCELMED GROWTH PARTNERS LP AND LEWIS PELL COLLECTIVELY BENEFICIALLY OWN SHARES REPRESENTING ABOUT 60% OF CO’S COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: