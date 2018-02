BRIEF-Cogentix Medical Sees FY 2017 Revenue Up About 9 Percent

Cogentix Medical Inc:

* COGENTIX MEDICAL ANNOUNCES 17% PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER 2017 YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE $56.3 MILLION

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE UP ABOUT 9 PERCENT

* COGENTIX MEDICAL-‍PRELIMINARY AND UNAUDITED REVENUE FOR Q4 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE $15.5 MILLION, OR ABOUT 17% GROWTH COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2016​

* ‍UROLOGY REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE $49.3 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR OF 2017, REFLECTING GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 10% OVER 2016​

* FY2017 REVENUE VIEW $55.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2017 REVENUE VIEW $55.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $15.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S