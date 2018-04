April 11 (Reuters) - Cogint Inc:

* COGINT, INC. ANNOUNCES CORPORATE NAME CHANGE TO FLUENT, INC.

* WILL CONTINUE TO BE PUBLICLY TRADED ON NASDAQ GLOBAL MARKET UNDER NEW TICKER SYMBOL “FLNT”

* REBRANDING IS CULMINATION OF RECENT STRATEGIC CHANGES AT CO , INCLUDING SUCCESSFUL SPIN OFF OF RED VIOLET

* TRADING ON NASDAQ UNDER NEW FLUENT, INC NAME, TICKER SYMBOL "FLNT" IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN AT MARKET OPEN ON APRIL 16, 2018