#Market News
October 30, 2017 / 8:18 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

BRIEF-Cognex reports Q3 earnings per share ‍$1.14​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Cognex Corp

* Cognex reports record results for the third quarter of 2017

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $170 million to $180 million

* Cognex Corp qtrly revenue $259.7 million versus $148 million​

* Cognex Corp qtrly earnings per share ‍$1.14​

* Cognex Corp - ‍Cognex intends to continue to repurchase shares of its common stock in Q4-17, subject to market conditions and other relevant factors​

* Cognex Corp - ‍as of October 1, 2017, inventories increased by $21 million, or 78 pct, from end of 2016​

* Cognex Corp - ‍Q4 of 2017 gross margin is expected to be in mid-to-high 70 pct range​

* Cognex Corp - ‍unbilled revenue of $52 million as of October 1, 2017 represents revenue that cognex expects to invoice largely in Q4-17​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

