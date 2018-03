March 27 (Reuters) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp :

* COGNIZANT - CO’S BUSINESS OPERATIONS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT‍​

* COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY - HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT