Feb 7 (Reuters) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp :

* COGNIZANT TO INVEST $100 MILLION IN U.S. TECHNOLOGY EDUCATION

* COGNIZANT - ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF NEW NON-PROFIT FOUNDATION TO SUPPORT SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY, ENGINEERING AND MATH & OTHER INITIATIVES IN U.S.

* COGNIZANT - PLANS TO GROW ITS U.S WORKFORCE BY AT LEAST ADDITIONAL 25,000 OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: